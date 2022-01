Crash shuts down I-40 west, near NC 61, in Guilford County (NCDOT)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash on Interstate 40 has shut down all westbound lanes in Guilford County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The road is closed after Exit 138 for N.C. 61.

NCDOT reports the scene started at 5:15 p.m and they do not expect the scene to clear until 7:15 p.m.

Crews expect the closure to have a high impact on traffic.