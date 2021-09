WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash shut down Interstate 40 west in Forsyth County, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

At about 7:36 a.m., NCDOT reports a crash shut down all lanes near Exit 193 for U.S. 52.

The scene is not expected to clear until 9:36 a.m.

NCDOT reports that the crash is expected to have a high impact on traffic.