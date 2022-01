GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash closed a major swath of interstate.

Greensboro police say that three lanes of I-40 Eastbound, just east of West Gate City Boulevard, were shut down due to a vehicle collision for a while.

Officials tell us that the crash involved two vehicles, and while there are no life-threatening injuries, the extensive lane closure was in order to allow for cleanup.

As of 9:30 a.m. the lanes have reopened.