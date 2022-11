ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The northbound lanes of N.C. 87 north were shut down near Swepsonville after a crash, according to Highway Patrol. The lanes have since reopened.

Troopers responded to the scene near Boy Wood Road at 6:16 a.m.

The N.C. Department of Transportation reports that the road closed at about 6:46 a.m. The scene was cleared by 9:04 a.m.

A witness tells us that the crash involved a motorcycle.