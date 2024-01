THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — At least one patient was flown out by helicopter after a crash on National Highway in Thomasville.

A FOX8 crew at the scene has confirmed that there was a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle near the 1300 block of National Highway.

Emergency officials shut down the road but did not provide an estimate on when the road might reopen.

No information has been released regarding possible injuries.