CORRECTION: A previous version of this article included an inaccurate description of the victim’s condition provided by North Carolina State Highway Patrol. NCSHP corrected its report. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash was reported on Interstate-40 east on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers tell FOX8 the crash happened near mile marker 152 close to Trollingwood Road.

One person is in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

One lane is closed, but the road has reopened.

This is a developing story.