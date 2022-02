JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A train and tractor-trailer were involved in a crash in Jamestown on Monday afternoon, according to Guilford County EMS.

The crash happened at Main Street and Dillon Road, and both roads are currently closed.

It is unknown at this time when the roads will reopen.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

A FOX8 crew is on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.