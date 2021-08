RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two of three lanes of Interstate-85 northbound are reopen after a crash on Sunday afternoon, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

Fire officials say two tractor-trailers and a few vehicles crashed on I-85 northbound between Thomasville/109 and Finch Farm Road.

The road was closed around 3:02 p.m. and reopened around 4: 15 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

