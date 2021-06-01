45-year-old motorcyclist dies after being hit by SUV on West Gate City Boulevard; driver faces charges

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 45-year-old Browns Summit man died after a crash on Gate City Boulevard. The wreck forced crews to shut down most lanes early Tuesday morning, according to Greensboro police.

At about 8:13 a.m. Tuesday morning, police responded to the crash on Gate City Boulevard east at Silver Avenue.

Richardo Lofton, 45, of Browns Summit, was riding a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle east on West Gate City Boulevard when Nikki Baker, 47, of Greensboro, failed to see the motorcycle and drove into the road from Dillard Street in a blue Toyota RAV4, police say.

Lofton died from his injuries after the crash.

Neither speed nor impairment is considered to be a contributing factor.

Baker was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield to right of way.

The eastbound lanes were closed at the West Gate City Boulevard and Dillard Street intersection, and the westbound lanes at Dick Street were reduced to one lane.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.