GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Greensboro on Thursday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on N.C. 68 near Pleasant Ridge Road.

Police said the crash involved a car and a moped.

Two people on the moped were seriously injured.

There is no word on what caused the crash.