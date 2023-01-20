ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash on Interstate 40 early Friday morning, according to Highway Patrol.

At 1:47 a.m. Friday morning, Highway Patrol responded to I-40 westbound near the Haw River exit.

Troopers say a Nissan Altima was driving the wrong way—north in the southbound lanes—on the highway near the 148 mile marker.

While troopers were responding to the scene, the Nissan crashed head-on into a Kia Optima.

The driver of the Nissan and the two people in the Kia died at the scene.

The crash left glass shattered on the road. The door of one of the vehicles was detached.

Crews were forced to shut down all lanes of westbound traffic for about three hours. The lanes have since reopened.

Troopers have not released any details on why the driver was heading the wrong way on I-40.