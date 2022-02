DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — US-158 is currently closed in both directions after a crash in Davie County, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The road was closed at 10:08 p.m. near Bermuda Run and NC-801. It is expected to possibly reopen at 1:08 a.m.

Smith Grove Fire and Rescue officials are on the scene of the crash in front of the Tanglewood Pizza Company.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.