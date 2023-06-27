ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash has slowed down traffic on the interstate.

Northbound lanes of I-85 near South Main Street in Archdale are moving very slowly due to a crash that happened in the area. Two lanes are closed and the traffic is backed up past Hopewell Church Road.

Southbound lanes are open and moving.

An overturned truck on the side of the highway shows the logo of an Albermarle-based paving company, JT Russell and Sons. The company’s HR manager says they reported the truck stolen around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning after someone broke into their locked lot and took it and they had been informed by highway patrol that it had been involved in a crash.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Drivers who take this route in their morning commute should plan an alternate route or extra time.