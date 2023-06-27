ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash has slowed down traffic on the interstate.

Northbound lanes of I-85 near South Main Street in Archdale are moving very slowly due to a crash that happened in the area. Two lanes are closed and the traffic is backed up past Hopewell Church Road.

Southbound lanes are open and moving.

Crash closes part of I-85 near S. Main Street in Archdale

An overturned truck on the side of the highway shows the logo of an Albermarle-based paving company, JT Russell and Sons. The company’s HR manager says they reported the truck stolen around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning after someone broke into their locked lot and took it and they had been informed by highway patrol that it had been involved in a crash.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Drivers who take this route in their morning commute should plan an alternate route or extra time.