ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes were closed along I-40 in Alamance County due to a crash with injuries on Tuesday night.

Highway Patrol officials tell FOX8 one person was injured, and a woman and her child were involved but not injured.

The suspect vehicle is not on the scene, so troopers may begin investigating the crash as a hit-and-run. They say the suspect vehicle may be a tractor-trailer.

The right lanes were closed near exit 141 near Huffman Mill Road around 6:12 p.m. and were reopened around 7 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Fire crews and EMS crews are currently on the scene.

Crash closes lanes of I-40 in Alamance County (WGHP)

This is a developing story.