COVID-19 boosters becoming available in Piedmont Triad

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Booster shots are being rolled out across the Piedmont Triad.

Booster shots are available by appointment at the Forsyth County Health Department starting Monday, as well as Alamance County’s Health Department. Davidson County is planning to start accepting appointments sometime this week.

Boosters are currently available for adults at a high risk of COVID-19 complications who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. This includes people 65 and older, people with underlying health conditions and people who work in high-risk jobs like health care.

This third shot is meant to “supercharge” antibody response.

Pfizer is the only shot that currently has a booster shot approved, but health officials say Moderna has submitted data to the FDA for its own booster shot and is awaiting approval.

Health officials say that people who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots shouldn’t worry, as they still have “a high degree” of protection, and boosters will likely be approved for them later.

The CDC has released the following list of jobs considered “high risk” to clarify who qualifies for a booster:

First responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff)

Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers)

Food and agriculture workers

Manufacturing workers

Corrections workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

The Forsyth County Health Department, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Novant Health will begin offering Pfizer booster shots in Forsyth County. You can find appointment information on any of their websites.