ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8 is taking a closer look at the warrants for a Randolph County teacher’s arrest.

38-year-old Adam Duncan is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Court documents accuse Duncan of taking pictures and videos of a girl between six and seven years old while she was naked in the bathtub.

The paperwork notes at one point in the video, the little girl asked Duncan if he was sending the videos to her mother.

Pictures and videos were obtained by Randolph County deputies after a search of his electronics devices.

Documents also show he committed lewd acts with the girl multiple times.

FOX8 asked Randolph County deputies if there are more juvenile victims.

A spokesperson for the department says the investigation is ongoing, so they cannot reveal additional information.

The spokesperson did say Duncan had contact with the victim or victims through his employment with a local school system.

Duncan worked for the Randolph County School System from 2012 until 2021 and then got a job with Asheboro City Schools between December 2021 and May 2022.

FOX8 tried to contact Duncan to get his side of the story, but we were not able to make contact with him.