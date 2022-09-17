HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Bold 2 B U Community held its second annual county-wide feeding initiative on Saturday afternoon.

Based in High Point, the organization provides grocery services and personal hygiene products to senior citizens, college students and special needs families.

The group set up 12 locations in three counties, Guilford, Davidson and Rockingham, to distribute meals.

Items served included pork tenderloins, rice and gravy, string beans, desserts and drinks. Food was served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

FOX8’s Brandon Talton was on the scene at Furniture City Elks Lodge in High Point where all the food was served after just the first hour.