RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – One of Guilford County’s prosecutors is getting a promotion.

Walter W. “Trip” Baker III of High Point is one of three people promoted Thursday by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper into vacant judicial positions.

Baker was named a district court judge in the Judicial District 18, which serves Guilford County, the governor’s office announced in a release.

He replaces Marcus Shields, who resigned in September to enter private practice. Shields, president of the Guilford County Bar Association, was appointed in 2018 to replace Avery Crump, who became Baker’s boss in the district attorney’s office. He was re-elected in 2020.

Baker, who will serve until the election in 2024, has been a prosecutor since 2013, applied for the position in October in a letter to Shields and David L. Cecil, president of the judicial bar for the district.

“A tremendous void has been created with Judge Shields’ advancement,” Baker wrote. “We would do well to find a replacement with even a fraction of his knowledge and experience. I offer you these, perhaps modest by comparison, qualifications.

“I have sat at every table in my career – civil plaintiff, civil defense, criminal defense and prosecution. I understand the time and costs involved as you stand next to your client or victim in court.

“I know the calls, texts and emails that are waiting for you after the hearing. I know the deadlines, the rules, the demands, the indigestion. I know.”

Before becoming a prosecutor Baker spent eight years in private practice, including two stints of running his own firm. He earned his Bachelor of Arts at the University of North Carolina at Asheville and his juris doctor at Wake Forest University School of Law.

“These appointees bring years of knowledge and experience to the bench,” Cooper said of his appointments. “I’m thankful for their willingness to serve their communities as District Court Judges.”

The others named were James Marshall in Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties and Michael Onufer in Johnston, Harnett and Lee counties.