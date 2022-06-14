GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s important to limit your time outside when the temperatures are this hot.

The Salvation Army is making sure people have a space to relax and hydrate. They’re opening cooling centers in High Point and Greensboro where you can beat the heat.

The centers are open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. When it’s this hot outside, most people want to get inside. Now, people have a place to go who might have otherwise been stuck in the heat.

“Right now, these temperature spikes, they’re really affecting everyone, so we want to make sure they have what’s needed,” said Nathan Lawson with the Salvation Army of Greensboro.

The Salvation Army of High Point and Greensboro are offering you a cool place to sit, a fridge full of cold bottled water, restrooms and outlets to charge your devices.

“When the heat is here, there might be people who are caught off guard by this sudden spike in temperature,” Lawson said. “We want to provide the ability to cool off when they might not have that ability.”

The cooling center in High Point is located at 301 West Green Drive. The station in Greensboro is at 1001 Freeman Mill Road.

Lawson told FOX8 that extreme temperatures can be dangerous for people with health issues.

“A couple of temperature degrees higher can mean life and death for some people,” he said. “We want to make sure they have the ability to come in, have that refreshing moment and then get back out on their day as they need be.”

No one took advantage of the cooling centers on Tuesday, but the heat is here to stay for the next few days. Greensboro’s cooling station will be open for the rest of this week. High Point’s will stay open all summer.