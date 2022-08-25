RALEIGH, N.C (WGHP) — What’s the coolest thing made in North Carolina?

You can probably think of a few! North Carolina is a great place for innovation.

On Thursday, the NC Chamber announced the 80 nominees for its third annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” online competition. This public-driven contest spotlights North Carolina’s “cutting-edge manufacturing industry,” the Chamber says.

This year, two winners will be crowned. A business with fewer than 100 employees and a business with greater than 100 employees.

“Congratulations to our 2022 nominees; each product tells a special story of the impact and innovation manufacturers have on our great state,” said NC Chamber President and CEO Gary Salamido. “As we always say at the NC Chamber: what’s made in North Carolina makes North Carolina.”

NC Chamber launched the “Coolest Thing Made in NC” in 2020 in order to celebrate North Carolina’s manufacturing community. In 2021, after 68 products were nominated and 41,700 votes were counted, Western Star won the 2021 title.

“These 80 nominees showcase the broad diversity and creativity of North Carolina businesses, big and small, whose products and innovations enhance our lives,” said North Carolina Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding. Farm Bureau is a sponsor of the event.

How to Vote:

Go to coolestthingmadeinnc.com to vote for the coolest thing made in NC!

The 10 semifinalists will be announced Sep. 8.

The winning product will be revealed on Oct. 6.

You can also join the contest’s social media campaign by following #CoolestThingMadeinNC.

In addition to receiving a trophy, the winning company and product will be featured in NC Chamber and Business North Carolina publications, podcasts, social and digital media, among additional statewide publicity efforts. Information on last year’s winner and runners-up can be found here.

Here in the Triad, we have a lot of businesses in the running that you can support!

Alamance County

Benevolence Farm (Graham)

Andersen Sterilizers (Haw River)

Moringa America Foods (Mebane)

Davidson County

Vivid Metal Prints (Lexington)

Piedmont Candy Company (Lexington)

Davie County

Memory Lane Boutique (Cooleemee)

Forsyth County

Guilford County

HondaJet (Greensboro)

BeachBUB (Greensboro)

Procter & Gamble (Greensboro)

SIPPIN SNAX Gourmet Bar Snacks (Greensboro)

Neese’s (Greensboro)

Rifled Air Conditioning (High Point)

Randolph County

LipLidz (Asheboro)

Cargo Caddie (Asheboro)

Shibumi Shade (Asheboro)

Nufabrx (Asheboro)

Rockingham County

The full list can be viewed here.