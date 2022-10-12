JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) – The Jamestown Town Council unanimously agreed to postpone its decision on a controversial development proposal.

It was standing room only in the Jamestown Civic Center as town leaders heard from the town planner, developer and residents concerned about the proposal on Tuesday.

Representatives from D.R. Horton, the largest homebuilder in the United States, want to build more than 1,000 homes on the property known formerly as Johnson Farms.

It sits between Guilford College Road and Mackay Road in southwestern Guilford County.

Residents called on the developer and town leaders to scale down the plans.

“It’s such a big property,” said Katie Gumerson, who is concerned about the proposal. “It’s doubling the size of this town.”

A dozen speakers made it clear what happens to the 460 acres the developer owns will impact everyone in the town.

It’s the single largest undeveloped piece of land in the roughly seven miles of Jamestown’s planning jurisdiction.

The future of the property has been under discussion for 15 months.

“We all know the property is going to be developed,” Gumerson said. “We are trying to keep up with all the development agreement and updates and every little change along the way.”

Gumerson told FOX8 that the 361 townhomes, 480 apartments and 637 single-family homes don’t fit in with the surrounding areas.

Public speakers told town council members they are concerned it may attract crime, increase traffic, raise taxes, crumble infrastructure and stress schools.

“It was a big concern of the citizens, our schools are already very overpopulated,” Gumerson said. “This type of density would only bring many, many more children.”

Jamestown Mayor Lynn Montgomery told FOX8 residents will have 30 days to review the final changes to the development agreement before the town council votes on the proposal.

The proposal is expected to be addressed at the November 15th regular town council meeting at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center. A representative for D.R. Horton told FOX8 they did not have any comment on the situation.