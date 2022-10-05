REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A water main in Reidsville is in need of repairs after being bored into.

The city is asking residents to restrict their water consumption for the next several hours.

A contractor unaffiliated with Reidsville bored into a 24-inch water main on Scales Street, according to a City of Reidsville news release.

Crews are on the scene making repairs, however, the city’s water is limited to what is available in elevated storage tanks.

The City of Reidsville posted this message on its Facebook page:

“The City of Reidsville will be under a Boil Water Advisory until 12 noon on Thursday, October 6, which includes drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and in food preparation. Vigorous boiling of water for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water. Residents may experience periods of low pressure during this time. We continue to urge citizens to conserve water or to use bottled water until these problems are resolved.”

Due to a boil water advisory in place for the Reidsville area, the following schools will be closed for students on Thursday, October 6:

South End Elementary School, Williamsburg Elementary School, Monroeton Elementary School, Booker T. Washington Learning Center, Reidsville Middle School and Reidsville High School.