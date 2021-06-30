GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The construction at the intersection of Battleground Avenue and Westridge Road will soon be over.

The road-widening project has been in the works since 2014.

A public meeting was held in June for directly affected property owners and businesses to discuss potential impacts.

The intersection construction is part of a project widening Battleground Avenue in Greensboro to six lanes from Westridge Road to the eastbound I-840 ramps and installing a median and sidewalks on both sides.

According to the North Carolina State Department of Transportation, widening Battleground Avenue is needed to cut congestion and improve mobility.

According to NCDOT, it would improve safety at the intersection where the crash rate is higher than the rate for similar roads in North Carolina.

The estimated cost of the Battleground Avenue-Westridge Road project is $16.9 million.

According to Jake Keys, the communication manager with the city of Greensboro, the project includes:

Widening to include an additional northbound through lane on Battleground Avenue

Widening to include dual northbound left-turn lanes on Battleground Avenue to Westridge Road

Installation of concrete and landscaped medians on Battleground Avenue and Westridge Road

Installation of a new traffic light at Battleground Avenue and the northernmost entrance to Westridge Square Shopping Center

Sidewalks along both sides of Battleground Avenue and Westridge Road

Sidewalks along Old Battleground Avenue from the A&Y greenway to Battleground Avenue.

Keys said the estimated time for the project’s completion is summer 2021.