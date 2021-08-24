Cone Health to begin showing vaccinated vs. unvaccinated patients in hospital on COVID-19 dashboard

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cone Health (WGHP/File)

Cone Health (WGHP/File)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Cone Health will begin showing data for vaccinated vs. unvaccinated patients on their COVID-19 dashboard.

Cone Health says that this addition to their reporting numbers comes as the demand of the community, and in order to combat misinformation.

The dashboard can be found on Cone Health’s website and will be updated daily.

As of August 22, there are 123 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. 105 are unvaccinated, 18 are vaccinated. There are 35 patients in the ICU. 32 are unvaccinated, 3 are fully vaccinated. Of the 20 patients on a ventilator, only one is vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

Follow FOX8 on Twitter