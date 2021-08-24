Cone Health to begin showing vaccinated vs. unvaccinated patients in hospital on COVID-19 dashboard

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Cone Health will begin showing data for vaccinated vs. unvaccinated patients on their COVID-19 dashboard.

Cone Health says that this addition to their reporting numbers comes as the demand of the community, and in order to combat misinformation.

The dashboard can be found on Cone Health’s website and will be updated daily.

As of August 22, there are 123 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. 105 are unvaccinated, 18 are vaccinated. There are 35 patients in the ICU. 32 are unvaccinated, 3 are fully vaccinated. Of the 20 patients on a ventilator, only one is vaccinated.