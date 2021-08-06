Cone Health reduces visitor numbers patients can have per day

Cone Health’s Hospital to Home program keeps patients out of the ER

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Cone Health announced Frday that they will restrict the number of people who can visit people in the hospital to one a day.

The move is being made as COVID-19 numbers rise in the community.

While only one person a day may visit, it’s not restricted to one single visitor over the duration of the hospital stay.

The change only applies to patients in main hospitals. There are no changes in visitor rules at the following Cone Health location:

Cone Health Women & Children’s Center

Cone Health cancer centers

Emergency departments

Surgery centers and surgery center waiting areas

Hospital waiting areas for procedures and tests

Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital

Cone Health MedCenters, clinics, physician practices and other facilities outside of hospitals

“Cone Health is taking this action with an eye on the rising number of COVID-19 cases we are seeing in our hospitals and in the community,” says Anne Brown, executive director, office of patient experience, Cone Health. “We know how important family and friends are when you are in the hospital. We also know that no one wants to inadvertently infect their loved one with this horrible disease.”

Details on visiting patients is available at conehealth.com/visitation.