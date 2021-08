GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad hospital is pausing some procedures.

Cone Health confirmed that they would be pausing elective and non-urgent surgeries through the month of September.

This comes as cases spike across the state.

Recently Cone Health began reporting data on vaccinated vs. unvaccinated patients on their COVID-19 dashboard. As of midnight Thursday Cone Health said they had 130 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.