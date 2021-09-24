Cone Health extends deadline for employees to get vaccinated

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) Cone Health employees now have until Oct. 28 to get their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to meet employee vaccination requirements.

The initial deadline set out was Oct. 1.

Cone Health says they want to give employees every opportunity to become vaccinated and keep their jobs. Since the vaccination requirement was announced July 22, the FDA fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine. In addition, the government announced that it will not allow health care organizations to care for Medicare and Medicaid patients unless they have vaccination policies.

“We want to provide team members with ample time to consider all new information,” says Cone Health CEO Dr. Mary Jo Cagle. “We hope that team members still considering vaccination will make the choice to receive the vaccine and continue caring for our communities during this critical time and beyond.”

For employees using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, the deadline remains Oct. 1.