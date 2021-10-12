Cone Health begins a return to normal surgical schedule after delaying non-essential procedures due to COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad hospital makes plans to return to a normal surgical schedule.

On Aug. 30, Cone Health asked surgeons and patients to put off non-essential surgeries that required an overnight stay or needed to be done in a hospital facility.

This was done as a precautionary measure as COVID-19 numbers spiked.

“Just because a surgery may not be lifesaving, doesn’t mean it’s not life-changing. Many surgeries alleviate pain or improve the quality of life our patients lead. Our staff is ready, and we are comfortable with our ability to resume those,” says Kenneth Rempher, Ph.D., RN, chief nurse executive, Cone Health.

According to Cone Health, they had 112 people with COVID-19 in Cone Health hospitals on Oct. 11. That is the fewest number of people since Aug. 20.

Resuming surgeries will take time, and patients ready to reschedule a delayed surgery, should contact their doctor.