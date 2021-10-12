Cone Health begins a return to normal surgical schedule after delaying non-essential procedures due to COVID-19

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad hospital makes plans to return to a normal surgical schedule.

On Aug. 30, Cone Health asked surgeons and patients to put off non-essential surgeries that required an overnight stay or needed to be done in a hospital facility.

This was done as a precautionary measure as COVID-19 numbers spiked.

“Just because a surgery may not be lifesaving, doesn’t mean it’s not life-changing. Many surgeries alleviate pain or improve the quality of life our patients lead. Our staff is ready, and we are comfortable with our ability to resume those,” says Kenneth Rempher, Ph.D., RN, chief nurse executive, Cone Health.

According to Cone Health, they had 112 people with COVID-19 in Cone Health hospitals on Oct. 11. That is the fewest number of people since Aug. 20.

Resuming surgeries will take time, and patients ready to reschedule a delayed surgery, should contact their doctor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

Follow FOX8 on Twitter