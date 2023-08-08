WALLBURG, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County Schools is mourning the loss of a teacher after she and her husband were killed in a crash.

Wallburg Elementary School first-grade teacher Stephanie Ann Schneggenburger, 55, formerly Stephanie O’Dell, and her husband Bruce Schneggenburger, 56, died after a crash on U.S. 221 in Ashe County, Queen City News reports citing North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, troopers say a 2001 GMC Canyon was driving south on U.S. 221 near Woodstown Road while heavy rain was pouring down. The GMC reportedly crossed the center line and hit a 2022 Honda CRV head-on.

Stephanie O’Dell records a video for the community of Wallburg Elementary School. (Courtesy of Wallburg Elementary School)

Bruce Schneggenburger, who was driving the Honda, died at the scene. Stephanie Schneggenburger, who was riding as a passenger, was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The driver of the GMC, Nicholas Sponholz, 21, of Fleetwood, had minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital, troopers said. Sponholz was charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to maintain lane control.

Stephanie Schneggenburger has been a first-grade teacher with Davidson County Schools since March 2000.

On Monday, Wallburg Elementary School released a statement on Facebook.

Wallburg Family, Yesterday, Sunday, August 6th, we lost one of our very own— a precious, loving, and compassionate educator, wife, daughter, Mimi, and friend—Mrs. Stephanie Schneggenburger (formerly O’Dell). We can’t express how much Stephanie was loved and will be missed. To say the first grade team is a family is an understatement, and they, along with the school and community, are all devastated beyond words. Our comfort is knowing that she and Bruce are happy and at peace. Stephanie was passionate about her God and faith, her family and friends, and especially her teaching. Funeral arrangements can be found through Davidson Funeral Home. We will miss her beyond words, and cherish her memory forever. We love you, Stephanie.

Davidson County Schools issued a statement on Tuesday.

Stephanie’s passing is a tremendous loss for her family, her friends, her school family, the entire community, and especially for the students who would have had the opportunity to experience her classroom this school year. We ask all of the Davidson County Schools family to hold Stephanie’s family and the Wallburg community in thought and prayer throughout the difficult days ahead.