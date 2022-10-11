GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Board of Education remembered three students who died in the past year at Tuesday night’s meeting.

One of those children was Jurnee Shoffner, a six-year-old Alamance Elementary School student who died in a car accident in July.

District leaders will plant a garden full of flowers outside her kindergarten classroom. It’s a gesture Jurnee’s parents are grateful for, but they know nothing will fill the hole in their hearts.

“My six-year-old little girl is gone, and I’m never going to see her again because of this situation, and I miss her every day, and I just want her back,” said Latasha Shoffner, Jurnee’s mother.

Latasha cried into her husband’s shoulder as he wrapped his arm around her, and the two listened to members of the Guilford County Board of Education read a tribute about their daughter. Then they went around and shook board members’ hands as they offered their condolences.

It’s been about three months since Latasha and Sherone lost their six-year-old daughter, who would’ve been a first grader at Alamance Elementary School this year.

“This has been one of the most terrifying, horrible situations I’ve ever been through,” Latasha said.

Latasha, Sherone and their two children were driving down Interstate 85 near Finch Farm Road in Randolph County early in the morning on July 10. They were heading to the airport for a trip to Mexico.

Highway patrol troopers say Natisha Poindexter hit the back of the Shoffners’ vehicle. Skid marks show where the family’s car left the road and went through the grass, hitting several trees before stopping.

“We were just heading for an amazing family vacation, and our lives have been turned upside down ever since,” said Sherone Shoffner, Jurnee’s dad.

Jurnee didn’t survive her injuries. Her parents and brother had to be taken to the hospital for theirs.

The remaining family is physically healed. But emotionally, it’s going to take longer.

“We still have her suitcase on the bed,” Sherone said. “We try to leave her room untouched. We’ll go in there for a moment, but it’s been hard.”

It makes it easier knowing Jurnee’s name will live on. Her parents told FOX8 they want to start a scholarship in her name and raise money for juvenile diabetes research since Jurnee had type one diabetes.

These parents want to do anything they can to honor their baby girl.

“That’s the main thing we want people to remember is how her energy was and how caring and loving, and she could do anything she put her mind to,” Sherone said.

Poindexter is facing several charges, including second-degree murder, felony death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired.

Troopers said her blood alcohol content was .15 by the time she got to the hospital.