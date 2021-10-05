Community reacts to shooting at Eastway Plaza in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Nearby business employees said the recent shooting inside the Eastway Plaza in Winston-Salem is putting more than just one life in danger and the violence needs to end.

“Oh, I got to go. I don’t want to work here [anymore]. This is my first reaction. I have a daughter,” said one employee, who did not want to be identified by name.

Employees who work inside the plaza said they heard five to six gunshots that echoed throughout, sending people running in chaos and for cover.

Winston-Salem police said two men in all-black clothing, wearing masks on their faces, tried to rob 38-year-old Omar Andre McFarlane in his car in front of the New Yorker Pizza, Wings and Pasta restaurant.

WSPD said McFarlane fought the suspects, and one of the men shot him several times.

Family members told FOX8 McFarlane is still in the hospital in stable condition, and they are looking for answers as to why this happened.

Police said both suspects left the scene, toward a nearby park.

Police ask anyone with additional information to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.