Community rallies around mother after fatal house fire in King

KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A local family lost just about everything in their life in one day. Now they’re leaning on each other as well as supporters in their community to get through what they call a nightmare.

The day after Christmas, Paige Rideout was visiting her mother when she got a call from police saying her home in King was on fire. What she learned later was that her husband, 57-year-old Chuck Rideout, set the fire then took his own life on the same day.

Paige lived in the house with Chuck and her son (Chuck’s step-son) Ian. The house was a total loss. Everything inside was destroyed, including family heirlooms, furniture and clothing. With the help of neighbors, Paige was able to salvage a few family photos.

Despite the incredible loss, the family is focusing on the way Chuck lived his life not how it ended.

Paige and Chuck were married for 16 years. She says he was known for being the life of the party. He loved to smile and laugh. He was surrounded by love and family always. Paige says she didn’t see any red flags leading up to the day of Chuck’s passing.

“There were signs of maybe a little depression. But around the holidays, it’s hard anyway for some people, and he had just lost his mother last year around the holidays. So nothing that flagged what was going to happen after,” Paige said.

Chuck’s step-son Corey Woodward says this incident is not a reflection of who Chuck was.

“It’s not a defining moment for him. For all of the years that we have known him and just spent time around the house, family gatherings, holidays, he was always the life of the part. He always had a big smile on his face, and he was just a joy to everyone he touched. This moment was different but not something that we want everyone to remember him by,” Corey said.

Right now, Paige and her son are staying with family until they can figure out more permanent living arrangements.

A funeral service for Chuck will be held Saturday, Jan. 8 from 2-5 p.m. at Salem Funeral Home.

Paige’s son Corey started a GoFundMe to help her get back on her feet. The family says the community has done so much already to help them, and they’re thankful for the support.

Donations can be made here.