Gifts for Kids Web Banner 2021

Community organization, catering company team up to create hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for people in the Triad

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro kitchen is hustling and bustling this morning!

The Good Human Foundation has teamed up with a local catering service, The Painted Plate, to prepare hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for folks in the Triad.

Lauren Crawford caught up with Brad Semon, the owner of The Painted Plate, to talk about their efforts to give back to the community on this Thanksgiving morning.

Once the meals are boxed up, they’ll be delivered to people across the Triad. Volunteers will be making over 90 stops today, spending their Thanksgiving spreading joy and gratitude.

You can learn more about The Good Human Project on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter