Community organization, catering company team up to create hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for people in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro kitchen is hustling and bustling this morning!

The Good Human Foundation has teamed up with a local catering service, The Painted Plate, to prepare hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for folks in the Triad.

Lauren Crawford caught up with Brad Semon, the owner of The Painted Plate, to talk about their efforts to give back to the community on this Thanksgiving morning.

Once the meals are boxed up, they’ll be delivered to people across the Triad. Volunteers will be making over 90 stops today, spending their Thanksgiving spreading joy and gratitude.

You can learn more about The Good Human Project on their Facebook page.​