EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Severe thunderstorms over the weekend wreaked havoc in Eden, resulting in significant damage and leaving thousands of residents without power. The aftermath revealed homes, roadways, and power lines covered with debris and fallen trees.

The community of Eden quickly mobilized to address the aftermath and expedite the restoration process. City crews promptly initiated cleanup efforts, utilizing boom trucks, flatbeds, and bobcats to clear the debris.

However, the burden of recovery didn’t rest solely on the shoulders of city crews. The resilience and spirit of unity within the community have emerged as powerful assets, with neighbors stepping up to support one another during this time.

Among those lending a helping hand are the Smith-Chandler family, who have emerged as local heroes. With their trusty chainsaw and energy fueled by the determination of the family’s young ones. The Smith-Chandlers have taken charge of the cleanup on their street, extending their assistance to neighbors in need.

Rebecca Smith, a member of the Smith-Chandler family, shared the positive outlook that guided the efforts of the family’s children involved in the cleanup.

“They haven’t complained. They’ve just kept at it because they find it fun. And that’s what I want them to take away from it—even in the face of adversity, our family can come together and make the best of any situation.”

Mayor Neville Hall of Eden provided an update on the power restoration process, revealing that at its peak, the storm resulted in outages affecting approximately 4,000 homes. Currently, around 1,000 homes remain without power. However, restoration efforts are well underway, and as trees are cleared from power lines, Duke Energy can access the affected areas more effectively, expediting the recovery process.