Community mourns loss of Forbush High School student killed in shooting

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends gathered to pay their respects to Norah Smitherman and her family.

The viewing service was held Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkin County.

Pam Garrison is a family friend and former substitute teacher of Smitherman. Garrison said she tied purple balloons in Smitherman’s honor for people to see as they passed by her home on the way to the service.

“I just put balloons out because I know they’ll be passing by my house to go to the funeral home. I want them to know that I cared and I hurt for them,” Garrison said.

Garrison said it’s Smitherman’s bright smile, polite demeanor, and intelligent mind she will miss dearly.

Todd Martin, superintendent of Yadkin County Schools, expressed his condolences during the wake with a statement.

“Yadkin County Schools extends sincere condolences to the family of Norah Smitherman. Norah was a blessing and an inspiration to so many, and losing her is devastating on many levels. We hold her family, her friends, and everyone in the Forbush High School community close to our hearts and send our prayers to the many families that have been impacted by this tragedy,” he said.

Smitherman was a 17-year-old student at Forbush High School. She was fatally shot on Nov. 4 outside a home on Gospel Way Church Road in Yadkin County.

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they arrested a juvenile suspect who has been charged with second-degree murder. The suspect is also a student at Forbush High School.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still ongoing.