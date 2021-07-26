Community members come out to paint town logo mural in Haw River

HAW RIVER, N.C. (July 8, 2021) — The Town of Haw River is in the process of painting its community logo on the side of the Haw River Historical Museum at 201 E Main Street in Downtown Haw River.

Community members contributed to the mural over the weekend, with help from Greensboro-based community development firm Motley Local.

“The town leadership is thrilled that the Haw River branding will be visualized as a mural,” says Haw River mayor, Kelly Allen. “This public art project will enhance the buildings of downtown, be a welcoming sign as you come into Main Street, and be an eye-catcher and signifier that further places the Town of Haw River on the map.”

Community Members paint Haw River Mural (Motley Local)

“I love that the design itself was a collaborative effort, using input from active members of the community. Murals add so much beauty to any area, help create a sense of place and leave a positive impression for visitors. I hope this paves the way for more beautiful murals in the area,” said Davis, a Mebane-based artist, Davis, whose artwork is no stranger to Alamance towns and villages, like his oversized sunflower mural in Downtown Graham.

The mural is being funded by Alamance Arts and Visit Alamance. Gui Portel, Creative Director of Motley Local, says the mural should be completed by mid-August.

Motley Local facilitated the creation of the logo and “Our River, Our Town” tagline in collaboration with Haw River community members in May 2020, and is currently contracted to run the social media account @WelcomeToHawRiver on Instagram.