OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — Friends and classmates of Aliyah Thornhill came together Wednesday night to remember her.

Aliyah was hit and killed by a car while she was trick-or-treating, according to investigators. She was 14 years old.

More than 100 people circled around a shelter at Oak Ridge Town Park to show their support for Aliyah’s family.

There’s a sign sitting at the front of the park that says, “we love you, Aliyah.” It was just one of the many tributes from her friends only two days after her death.

“I know that right now, God is taking care of her,” said one of her former classmates.

There were tears and lots of hugs. One by one, dozens of Aliyah’s former classmates and teachers took the mic and shared memories of their friend.

“I’ve known Aliyah since 6th grade,” said another former classmate. “No matter what mood I was in she was always making me smile.”

One of those speakers was her best friend, Kenzie. She was with Aliyah the night she was hit by a car on Haw River Road.

“We had an entire future together,” she said. “She had a future. We were making plans already.”

Aliyah won’t physically be here to enjoy those plans, but her mom said she’ll be here in spirit.

“She’ll always be in my heart and I’m getting her cremated so that I can sprinkle her at every place that we planned to travel and go and her favorite places,” said Ayonna Suttles, Aliyah’s mother.

Suttles, along with several others, wore Grease the Musical shirts and hoodies to honor the 14-year-old, who loved to sing, act and dance.

Seeing hundreds of people who loved Aliyah all together made her mom proud.

“She came here to love people; regardless of what they look like, regardless of their cultures, regardless of their differences and they’re showing up for her tonight and that is a powerful statement from a 14-year-old,” said Suttles.

Part of that support group is Noah Chambers’ parents. He was an 11-year-old hit and killed on Halloween in 2019 on the same road where Aliyah lost her life. Noah’s dad knows all too well what Aliyah’s parents are feeling.

“I love you, brother, and God loves you and it’s going to be okay,” Noah’s dad said to Aliyah’s father.

The two embraced on stage before Aliyah’s dad shared his own message.

“She’s smiling down on us right now,” he said. “Her light and her spirit will continue to shine.”

It’s not easy for the parents, but knowing Aliyah had an army of people who loved her makes this tragedy a little easier.

“All of the outpouring of love that we are seeing from other people and she did all that in 14 years,” said Suttles. “It’s bittersweet, but I think that what really keeps me going is that so many people are like we loved her.”

Those who performed in musicals with Aliyah ended the vigil with their pre-show ritual. It was a final tribute to their friend, who was taken too soon.

One message repeated multiple times at the vigil was “be like Aliyah.” Her friends said that means being a light and spreading positivity. That’s how they want to live their lives in her honor.