Community comes together for holiday party in downtown High Point; ‘It’s great for High Point’

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The first-ever High Point Holiday Party at Truist Stadium in downtown High Point.

It included a trolley stop to support local businesses, the tree lighting ceremony and watching the movie “Elf” on a giant screen.

Organizers say this was a fun way to showcase downtown High Point and bring the community together. It even got some in the Christmas spirit.

“Anyone who has spent time in downtown High Point can feel the renewed energy and the revitalization of downtown,” said Triad resident Matt Carey. “I’ve always been the one to say that you shouldn’t start celebrating Christmas until the day after Thanksgiving, but I’ll make an exception for this. It’s great for High Point.”

The city hopes to make this an annual event.