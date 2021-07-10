Colonial Pipeline could face $200,000 a day fine after leak in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Colonial Pipeline faces a fine of $200,000 a day if it fails to improve the way it detects leaks in its U.S. pipeline system.

That’s according to an agreement with the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the warning of possible fines follows a massive gasoline leak in North Carolina.

Colonial is under an order to find and use a better leak detection system across its entire network.

There have been several newly disclosed leaks over the years. Meanwhile, a state lawmaker says Colonial faces separate potential action by the state Department of Environmental Quality for the August 2020 leak in Mecklenburg County’s Oehler Nature Preserve.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

