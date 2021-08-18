College student from Yadkin County wins $1 million in North Carolina vaccine lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A college student from the Triad has won $1 million for getting her COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that Lilly Fowler, an NC State University senior from East Bend, was the final winner of the Summer Cash Drawings.

Breelyn Dean, 15, of Garner and a rising high school sophomore, was announced as the final college scholarship winner.

Fowler is not the only one from the Triad to win during the Summer Cash Drawings.

On Aug. 4, Cooper announced that 18-year-old Audrey Chavous, of Winston-Salem, was the winner of the third $1 million prize as part of the state’s Summer Cash Drawing.

Shelly Wyramon, of Winston-Salem, was the winner of the first $1 million drawing.

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821
