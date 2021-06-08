Coca-Cola vending machines will stay in Surry County government buildings after commissioners rescind vote to remove the machines

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Coca-Cola vending machines will stay in Surry County government buildings after county commissioners voted on Monday to rescind the vote to remove the machines, according to the Surry Board of County Commissioners.

During Monday’s meeting of the Surry Board of County Commissioners, Commissioner Johnson motioned to rescind the vote from May 17 to remove Coca-Cola vending machines from county facilities.

Commissioner Going seconded the vote. The vote passed 3-2 with Chairman Marion casting a yay/aye vote.

The vending machines will stay in or be brought back to county facilities.

In May, Surry County commissioners voted 3-2 to do away with Coca-Cola vending machines in county government buildings.

The voting came after CEO James Quincey commented about Georgia’s voting laws in early April.

Before the meeting, Commissioner Eddie Harris said big corporations have no say in politics.

“I just really don’t understand why they chosen to get involved in politics, they can do that through federal election laws through political action committees and contribute to candidates of their choice, but I really think they ought to stay out of politics,” said Harris.

During the public meeting in May, representatives from Coca-Cola Consolidated spoke, asking the commissioner panel to put the vending machines back.

Coca-Cola Consolidated is a Charlotte based independent bottler.

“We’ve been good stewards to the community and good partners to y’all and, so we would ask that y’all reconsider your vote,” said Acie Campbell, Vice President, Market Unit & General Manager at Coca-Cola Consolidated.

In a statement to FOX8, the company said they are proud to serve the Surry County community.

“As a company headquartered in North Carolina since 1902, Coca-Cola Consolidated is honored to serve Surry County and counties throughout the state. Our 37 teammates who live and work in Surry County are passionate about serving our customers and consumers in this area.”