GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With Christmas and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays, the preceding Fridays and succeeding Mondays – and sometimes more – come into play when local governments are scheduling office hours and services for those weeks.

All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. The USPS says some post offices may limit hours on Dec. 24, too.

Banks typically have limited hours on Saturdays and will be closed on the Mondays after the holidays. Public schools mostly are closed from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, although that can slide a day on either end, depending on the district.

Garbage pickup schedules will vary during holidays. (Getty Images)

In North Carolina, all state offices will have extended Christmas breaks, closing on Dec. 23 as well as Dec. 26-27. They also will close on Jan. 2. City and county governments typically follow those plans.

For example, Greensboro’s city offices – including the library, history museum and cultural center – will be closed on those days. So are those in the city of Winston-Salem. Yadkinville, though, also is closed on Dec. 22.

In the Piedmont Triad, websites for the governments in Alamance County, Alleghany County, Caswell County, Davidson County, Davie County, Forsyth County, Guilford County, Montgomery County, Randolph County, Rockingham County, Stokes County, Surry County, Wilkes County and Yadkin County report they are closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26-27 and Jan. 2.

Trash services

The holiday-week scheduling for curbside pickup of trash, recycling and debris varies significantly based on where you live and who has oversight for your services. Many residents and businesses in counties are under contract with outside vendors, not government employees, and dates are stipulated by those contracts. Some aren’t affected.

But Republic Services and Waste Management, two big rural contractors, in some rural areas pick up trash on a regular Monday-Friday schedule. Municipalities adjust to earlier or later service that can affect various days during the weeks of Dec. 19, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

We’ve gone through the posted schedules and compiled a list of what you can expect. If you still have questions, we refer you to the website for the area where you live.

Schedules by area

ASHEBORO: No curbside pickup on Dec. 26 or Jan. 2. Those Mondays will be served on the following Tuesdays, and the Tuesday collections will be on Dec. 28 and Jan. 4.

No curbside pickup on Dec. 26 or Jan. 2. Those Mondays will be served on the following Tuesdays, and the Tuesday collections will be on Dec. 28 and Jan. 4. BURLINGTON: Collection scheduled for Dec. 23 will be a day early, and customers scheduled for Dec. 26-27 will be served on Dec. 28. Customers scheduled for Jan. 2-3 will be served on Jan. 4. There will be no bulk collection either week.

Collection scheduled for Dec. 23 will be a day early, and customers scheduled for Dec. 26-27 will be served on Dec. 28. Customers scheduled for Jan. 2-3 will be served on Jan. 4. There will be no bulk collection either week. DANBURY: Regular garbage pickup on Thursday is unchanged. Recycling will be picked up as scheduled on Dec. 23.

Regular garbage pickup on Thursday is unchanged. Recycling will be picked up as scheduled on Dec. 23. EDEN: There will be no trash collection on Dec. 22-23 or Dec. 26. Those collections will occur on Dec. 21 and Dec. 28. The New Year’s schedule has not been posted.

There will be no trash collection on Dec. 22-23 or Dec. 26. Those collections will occur on Dec. 21 and Dec. 28. The New Year’s schedule has not been posted. ELKIN: There is no change for garbage or recycling pickups.

There is no change for garbage or recycling pickups. GRAHAM: There will be no collection on Dec. 23 (service will be on Dec. 22) or Dec. 26-27 (pickup on Dec. 28). There is no change for the week of Jan. 2.

There will be no collection on Dec. 23 (service will be on Dec. 22) or Dec. 26-27 (pickup on Dec. 28). There is no change for the week of Jan. 2. GREENSBORO: Trash and recycling collections for Dec. 23, will take place as usual, but collections scheduled for Dec. 26, Dec. 27, Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 will take place a day later.

Trash and recycling collections for Dec. 23, will take place as usual, but collections scheduled for Dec. 26, Dec. 27, Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 will take place a day later. GUILFORD COUNTY: There is no posted change in collection schedules.

There is no posted change in collection schedules. HIGH POINT: There is no garbage collection on Dec. 26 or Jan. 2, but full pickups will occur on Tuesday through Friday.

There is no garbage collection on Dec. 26 or Jan. 2, but full pickups will occur on Tuesday through Friday. LEXINGTON: There is no garbage pickup on Dec. 23 or Dec. 26-27. Collection scheduled for Dec. 23 will occur on Dec. 22, and pickup for Dec. 27 will occur on Dec. 28. There is no change for Jan. 2-6.

There is no garbage pickup on Dec. 23 or Dec. 26-27. Collection scheduled for Dec. 23 will occur on Dec. 22, and pickup for Dec. 27 will occur on Dec. 28. There is no change for Jan. 2-6. MEBANE: No pickup on Dec. 23 or Dec. 26-27. Routes for Dec. 23 will be served on Dec. 22, and those for Dec. 22 will be served on Dec. 21. Routes for Dec. 26-27 will be served on Dec. 28. Service for the week of Jan. 2-6 was not posted.

No pickup on Dec. 23 or Dec. 26-27. Routes for Dec. 23 will be served on Dec. 22, and those for Dec. 22 will be served on Dec. 21. Routes for Dec. 26-27 will be served on Dec. 28. Service for the week of Jan. 2-6 was not posted. MOCKSVILLE: Normal garbage pickup as scheduled.

Normal garbage pickup as scheduled. MONTGOMERY COUNTY: No posted change in the holiday schedule.

No posted change in the holiday schedule. MOUNT AIRY: No yard waste collections on Dec. 26 or Jan. 2, with those collections the following day. Dec. 27 routes will be collected on Dec. 28.

No yard waste collections on Dec. 26 or Jan. 2, with those collections the following day. Dec. 27 routes will be collected on Dec. 28. REIDSVILLE: There is no service on Dec. 26 or Jan. 2. Those routes will be picked up on Dec. 27 and Jan. 3. And routes scheduled for the following Tuesdays will be picked up on Dec. 28 and Jan. 4. There are no changes on Thursdays or Fridays.

There is no service on Dec. 26 or Jan. 2. Those routes will be picked up on Dec. 27 and Jan. 3. And routes scheduled for the following Tuesdays will be picked up on Dec. 28 and Jan. 4. There are no changes on Thursdays or Fridays. SPARTA: Residential collections only are on Tuesdays and are unchanged. Alleghany Garbage Service has not posted a schedule.

Residential collections only are on Tuesdays and are unchanged. Alleghany Garbage Service has not posted a schedule. THOMASVILLE: Garbage and recycling pickups will be on normal schedules on Dec. 19-20, but the Wednesday and Thursday routes will be collected on Dec. 21, the Friday routes on Dec. 22 and no service on Dec. 23. There is no pickup on Dec. 26 or Jan. 2, and those scheduled for Monday and Tuesday will be picked up a day later both weeks. Both Wednesday and Thursday routes will be collected on Dec. 29/Jan. 5, with regular service on Dec. 30 and Jan. 6.

Garbage and recycling pickups will be on normal schedules on Dec. 19-20, but the Wednesday and Thursday routes will be collected on Dec. 21, the Friday routes on Dec. 22 and no service on Dec. 23. There is no pickup on Dec. 26 or Jan. 2, and those scheduled for Monday and Tuesday will be picked up a day later both weeks. Both Wednesday and Thursday routes will be collected on Dec. 29/Jan. 5, with regular service on Dec. 30 and Jan. 6. TROY: Republic Services reports no change in schedule for holiday weeks.

Republic Services reports no change in schedule for holiday weeks. WILKESBORO: There are no changes from the regular trash route on Dec. 26. Jan. 2 has not been specified.

There are no changes from the regular trash route on Dec. 26. Jan. 2 has not been specified. WINSTON-SALEM: Garbage collection will be normal both weeks, but yard waste pickup will be delayed one day. Curbside recycling is “Red” for Christmas week and “Blue” for New Year’s.

Garbage collection will be normal both weeks, but yard waste pickup will be delayed one day. Curbside recycling is “Red” for Christmas week and “Blue” for New Year’s. YADKINVILLE: Recycling pickup is scheduled for Dec. 26 and 27 but not Jan. 2. Solid-waste and convenience facilities in Yadkin County are closed only on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Other information about Greensboro

Greensboro also reported that its White Street Landfill and the Solid Waste Transfer Station will be closed Dec. 24, 26, 31 and Jan. 2. The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center will be closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. Parks and recreation offices and facilities vary greatly, and you can find a complete list at the city’s website.

The Greensboro Transit Agency and Access GSO services will operate on this schedule:

Dec. 24 and Dec. 31: Normal Saturday service, with the last trip at 6 p.m.

Dec. 25 and Jan. 1: No service.