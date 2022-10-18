ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A clerk at an Archdale hotel was shot multiple times early Tuesday morning.

According to the Archdale Police Department, they were called around 5 a.m. to the Red Roof Inn off of Byerly Antique Court, off of US 62.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot lying in the second-floor hallway of the hotel.

Police believe that the victim knew the two suspects, who left the scene by the time officers arrived. No items were taken from the victim or the hotel.

The victim is in the hospital and currently stable, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.