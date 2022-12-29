CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Clemmons woman was arrested and accused of firing a gun into a home on Christmas, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Monday, deputies responded to the 5000 Block of Garnet Hill Drive when they got a call about shots being fired.

Arriving deputies learned people living in a Clemmons home heard loud noises outside their home on Sunday around 7:30 p.m.

The homeowners say they saw a neighbor firing a gun on her property and discovered damage to the inside and outside of their home on Monday morning they hadn’t noticed the night before.

Deputies investigated and, after consulting with the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office and the Magistrate’s Office, obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s home.

Helen Elaine Lindsey, 58, of Clemmons, was arrested and charged with felony discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

She was given a $75,000 secured bond.