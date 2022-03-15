Clemmons suspect arrested after stranger chases person with knife in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect was arrested after reports of a man chasing a person with a knife in Forsyth County, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:15 p.m Monday night, a 911 caller said a man with a knife was chasing someone near the intersection of Morgan Place Drive and Lewisville-Clemmons Road.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect and the victim do not know each other.

At about the same time, another caller reported a crash at the same intersection.

When deputies arrived, they found two vehicles with damage from a crash. They did not find the culprit or the reported victim.

Deputies later found the suspect, Jqwan Malik Scott, 26, of Clemmons, at his home at Western Villa Apartments. He was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He received a $100,000 secured bond.

The victim was found at a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim has been taken to the hospital by a family member.

Deputies believe this was an isolated incident and the community is not in danger.