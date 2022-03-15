Clemmons suspect arrested after stranger chases person with knife in Forsyth County

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jqwan Malik Scott

Jqwan Malik Scott

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect was arrested after reports of a man chasing a person with a knife in Forsyth County, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:15 p.m Monday night, a 911 caller said a man with a knife was chasing someone near the intersection of Morgan Place Drive and Lewisville-Clemmons Road.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect and the victim do not know each other.

At about the same time, another caller reported a crash at the same intersection.

When deputies arrived, they found two vehicles with damage from a crash. They did not find the culprit or the reported victim.

Deputies later found the suspect, Jqwan Malik Scott, 26, of Clemmons, at his home at Western Villa Apartments. He was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He received a $100,000 secured bond.

The victim was found at a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim has been taken to the hospital by a family member.

Deputies believe this was an isolated incident and the community is not in danger.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter