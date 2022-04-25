FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Over 500 housing units could be on the way to the Clemmons area.

Developers are looking to get approval on a rezoning request from the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners for over 300 acres of land right next to Tanglewood Park.

The proposed development along Idols Road would include 402 single-family homes and 138 units, making it one of the biggest housing developments in Clemmons, according to Forsyth County planning staff.

“If we have the potential of 1,000 plus vehicles with 540 units coming through the neighborhood, that poses a threat to the safety and logistics of my kids being able to play outside,” said Ryan Scott, a homeowner along Peggy Drive.

If the proposed development continues as planned, Scott believes he would be able to see and hear years-long construction to complete the plan.

Scott and other neighbors are worried about traffic on Idols Road.

According to Forsyth County transportation leaders, The NC Department of Transportation is looking to have the developer install right turn lanes into their development as well as right turn lane off of Middlebrook turning onto Idols Road.

The area where the proposed development is sees around 3,400 vehicles per day.

While there are not any connecting roads planned for the Riverwalk development linking to Peggy Drive, neighbors are worried that without a guarantee, the option could still be on the table.

“I’ve got four kids. We’re a dead-end street here. They can play outside on their bicycles. They can ride up and down on the road here,” Scott said.

Jonathan Dawes wishes he would have known about the development before buying a home right next to it.

“When I bought the property, I was looking at this big plot of land behind, and I thought there will probably be something going in there at some point, but I wasn’t picturing it being…just a few feet past our property line,” Dawes said.

He moved in on Friday and got the letter notifying him of the development on a Tuesday.

Dawes worries about how many of his trees will be affected by the construction and grading and how the run-off from hundreds of homes could fill up the small creek he has to drive over to get to his house every day.

“That land is going to get used for something at some point. I just want them to work with the community,” Dawes said.

Scott is planning to circle a petition to neighbors asking for no connecting roads through the development and to keep the zoning to single-family only.

“That way I can know for sure if something falls through with the current developer and another one comes in they’re not going to load the place up with duplexes and townhomes,” Scott said.

The earliest the Forsyth County planning board could hear the proposal for the development along with public feedback is at their meeting on May 12.