FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and charged a Clemmons man with multiple felonies, including statutory rape, on Monday, according to a news release.

The victim and the suspect, identified as Nicholas Alexander Parrish, 20, of Clemmons, knew each other. Since the victim is a minor, no further details will be released.

Parrish was arrested and charged with:

one felony count of statutory rape

one felony count of statutory sex offense

two felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor

one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Parrish received a $500,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information related to criminal activity should contact the FCSO directly on the non-emergency number at (336) 727-2112; anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.