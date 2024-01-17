DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An abducted teen from Clemmons is home safe after authorities say she was taken to Ohio by two suspects, who are now in custody.

Sheriff Richie Simmons says this was a human trafficking case. He says the 15-year-old connected with the suspects through a video game.

“This was human trafficking. They were taking her. They weren’t going to return her,” Simmons said.

Manuel Ayala-Mejia and Griselda Arias-Vides are facing felony charges.

“They promised to take her to California to meet a friend, and that’s how they enticed her out of the house … She comes out, meets them, and then they take her off, and then it turns out not to be what they promised, and it’s too late. She can’t get away from them,” Simmons said.

On Dec. 23, the girl’s mom reported the 15-year-old’s disappearance to the sheriff’s office. She had vanished from the family’s home in Clemmons along Spanish Oak Drive.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that the girl was in West Virginia and reached out to the State Bureau of Investigations for help.

“We go out and meet with the parents and try to get any and every little detail that they may not think significant, which may lead us to a clue where she is … Then going through digital media devices that are left back at the residence and try to put breadcrumbs together to figure out where her path may lead her,” DCSO Sgt. Kaleb Forrest said.

One day after that missing person’s report, the 15-year-old was found by the Bluffton Police Department in Bluffton, Ohio.

On Dec. 27, Richard Childress Racing offered his private jet to investigators so they could fly to Ohio to bring the girl home.

In Ohio, Davidson County deputies searched the suspect’s vehicle and cell phones, hoping for more information to piece it all together.

When arrested, the two suspects were already out on bond for a previous arrest. Investigators say they entered the country while bypassing a border checking station.

“They were originally from El Salvador … They’re in the country illegally is our understanding,” Simmons said. “So we have contacted federal investigators to advise them of this as well.”

It’s Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The DCSO said this is one of five abduction cases they have investigated within at least the last year and a half.

In an effort to prevent abductions, they launch investigations to make arrests before they can happen.