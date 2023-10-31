CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — Halloween is your chance to become whoever you want to be, and, for one boy in North Carolina, that was a garbage man.

Joanna Stone, of Clemmons, says she was initially planning to help her two-year-old son, Austin, create an awesome train costume for Halloween.

“Since last winter, I was planning on him being a train conductor and I was going to build him a train. Simply because the only hat he would wear at the time was a train conductor hat,” said Stone, who teaches art at Northwest Elementary School in Davidson County.

Austin, however, had other ideas.

“One Sunday afternoon, my sister said he had been telling everyone he was going to be a garbage man, and that is how the conversation came about,” Stone said. “I told him multiple times he was going to be a train conductor, and he insisted he was going to be the garbage man. I simply thought to myself, ‘Well, if this is what he wants, here we go on the planning.'”

A 2-year-old boy from Clemmons dresses up as a Waste Management garbage collector for Halloween. (Courtesy of Joanna Stone)

The costume was designed to look like a Waste Management truck, complete with a little Waste Management garbage bin.

“I already had the cardboard collected since I was planning on making a train,” Stone said. “I had a friend of mine make the labels for the trash can and the patches for his hat and his vest. I made the garbage truck all out of cardboard, and my father attached it to his wagon for me.”

Austin knew exactly what he wanted, from the steering wheel to the labels on the truck and trash can — “and he is still upset we did not add him a cup holder inside his garbage truck,” Stone said.