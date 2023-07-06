LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington City Schools has become the latest school district in the nation to institute a clear bookbag policy.

The school district’s new Clear Backpack Policy will go into effect immediately and will require students to carry clear and transparent bookbags.

Student backpacks now must be made of clear, plastic, vinyl or similar transparent materials. Colors and logos are only allowed on bags if they do not obstruct visibility.

Mesh backpacks, purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags are all prohibited under the new policy.

Athletic bags and instrument cases are still allowed, however, they must be immediately stored in designated areas once the student arrives on campus.

Lunchboxes do not have to be clear. However, they may be subject to searches by school staff and administrators.

Students will be allowed to carry an additional small bag that may not be larger than the dimension of 6 inches by 9 inches by 5 inches. The bag can be carried inside or outside of the larger bag but must also be in compliance with the Clear Backpack Policy.

Exceptions may be granted for medically necessary items after “proper inspection by school administration.”

The school district provided the following statement in an email outlining the new policy.

“We understand that this policy may require an adjustment period for students and staff alike. If you have any questions or concerns regarding the Clear Backpack Policy, please do not hesitate to reach out to your principal, or refer to the complete policy document available on our school district website. Thank you for your attention to this matter and for your commitment to the safety and well-being of our students. Together, we can create an environment that fosters learning, growth, and success.”

LCS previously tried to install the policy in 2022. However, the policy was later rescinded due to a shortage of clear bag products that would have made it impossible for all students to be in compliance with the policy. The clear bookbag requirements were only enforced at athletic events.

The current policy was approved at a board meeting on May 2.

The full list of key points on the Clear Backpack Policy can be read below:

